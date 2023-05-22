Austin Peay State University names McLean Fahnestock as chair of APSU’s Department of Art + Design

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design has announced the appointment of McLean Fahnestock as the new department chair, effective June 1st, 2023.

With an extensive background in art education and a passion for fostering creative growth, Fahnestock brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from California State University Long Beach and has served as an associate professor of art foundations at Austin Peay State University since 2016.

Former APSU Department of Art + Design Chair Dr. Tony Morris recently left the position when he was named associate dean for the APSU College of Arts and Letters. He said Fahnestock is well-suited to lead the department.

“The department is in very good hands with Professor Fahnestock at the helm,” Morris said. “She has been a leader in the department for a long time. This new position confirms the trust she has earned from faculty, students, and staff.”

As the newly appointed chair, Fahnestock will oversee the APSU Department of Art + Design’s strategic initiatives, curriculum development, and faculty management. Her vision for the department includes expanding interdisciplinary collaborations, promoting innovative teaching methods, and nurturing a vibrant artistic community.

“The Department of Art + Design is a dynamic place,” Fahnestock said. “I am excited to become the steward of the faculty’s vision for the department and an advocate for student-centered initiatives during my time as chair.”

Fahnestock’s appointment affirms Austin Peay State University’s commitment to providing its students with exceptional educational experiences and preparing them for successful careers in art and design.

For more information, contact Fahnestock at 931.221.6272 or fahnestockr@apsu.edu

About the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design

Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design offers a comprehensive range of programs and courses designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and technical skills. With a dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, the department prepares students for careers in visual arts, graphic design, illustration, and art education.