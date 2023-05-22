55.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 22, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 22nd, 2023
News

Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 22nd, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Bruce is available at Stewart County Faithful Friends
Bruce is available at Stewart County Faithful Friends

Clarksville Pets of the WeekClarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 22nd, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.


Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Maia
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Maia

Maia is a young (2-3 year old) female Labrador Retriever mix. She is very sweet, is current on all vaccinations, and is spayed so she can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Solace
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Solace

Solace is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come check her out! Solace will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices


Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue - Colby
Finders Keepers Cat Rescue – Colby

Colby is quite the “cheesy’ guy! He is a young male domestic shorthaired cat. Colby is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with children, cats, and dogs. Colby is a sweet, affectionate, laid-back boy looking for his forever home.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS) - Olive
Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS) – Olive

Meet Olive! She is a 12-week-old little ball of fun! Olive is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. She is cute, funny, playful, and is looking for her forever family!

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS


Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue - Bruce
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue – Bruce

Bruce is still looking for his forever family. Bruce is a Lab mix and is approximately 7-8 years old, very sweet, and low-key. Bruce is fully vetted, house trained, neutered, and on HW prevention. Bruce was raised by a single male owner who could no longer care for him due to health reasons so Bruce does tend to be more male-oriented.

He bonds very quickly to his “person” and becomes your velcro boy. He does need to be the ONLY pet in the home and NO CHILDREN, please. This boy still enjoys long leisurely walks and spending time with his person. He needs a quiet, calm home so someone who is retired or even works from home would be ideal.

If you think Bruce will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee - Jupiter
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee – Jupiter

Jupiter is just the cutest female Pit Bull terrier mix and this lovebug is still looking for her forever home. She is friendly, affectionate, smart, playful, and funny. Jupiter is fully vetted, spayed and house-trained. She is good with children but will do her best as the only pet in the home.

Jupiter has had some skin issues that are cleared up now and does have allergies so she will need special food and allergy shots and eye drops for having dry eye. We know this seems like a lot but she is just the sweetest girl who will thrive with a family willing to keep up her vet visits and take care of her allergies. She deserves a family who will help her become her best self!!
 
Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue - Penny
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue – Penny

Penny is a stunning one-year-old Red Siberian Husky. She is friendly, affectionate, and playful. Penny is fully vetted, microchipped, house-trained, and knows the doggie door. Penny enjoys playing with other dogs and is fine around children but no cats, please.

A fenced yard is preferred but with an active family, she may be fine. Huskies need plenty of exercise, mental stimulation, and plenty of outdoor adventures.

Come for a meet and greet. For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm - Dahlila
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm – Dahlila

Dahlila is a 1-2-year-old female Black Lab mix. She is fully vetted, has vaccinations/rabies current, and is spayed. She is good with people and loves other dogs!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue


Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe - Tinky
Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe – Tinky

Tinky is an 11-month-old female who was rescued from a feral colony and has enjoyed the benefits of a warm place to sleep, all the food she wants, and lots of toys and affection from her fosters. She loves playing and is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Tinky has been good with other cats but has not been around children or dogs.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary - Gidget
Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary – Gidget

Gidget is an absolute delight! This sweetheart is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart! She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. Gidget and her siblings were rescued after being found in the trash. YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT. Thankfully the rescue got them into safe, loving foster homes and discovered Gidget and the others were just starved for love and affection.

Turns out she is just the biggest snuggle and cuddle bug! Gidget will do best with someone home all the time, possibly retired or even someone living alone looking for a compact size loving companion. If you think Gidget will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.
 
For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel - Cobbler
Mikaela’s Mutt Motel – Cobbler

Cobbler is a sweet 5-month-old male Bloodhound mix. He, along with Strudel and Truffle are members of the “ Bakery Litter” that Mikaela rescued. This group is just the cutest pups! Cobbler is 45 pounds of pure love and he is neutered, microchipped, and fully vetted, plus on Heartworm and flea and tick prevention.

He is almost house-trained, does fine in his kennel, and is great with children, cats, and other dogs. His adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/cobbler or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn Report: Backing The Blue During National Police Week
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online