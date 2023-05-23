Clarksville Police Department Officers Lyssed Pacheco, George Goodman, Steven Deering finish Six-Week Canine Handler Course

Clarksville, TN – Three Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers, Lyssed Pacheco, George Goodman, and Steven Deering recently completed an extensive six-week police patrol and detection canine handler course in Nashville NC with their K9 partners.

The three officers were promoted to K9 handlers on March 11th, 2023, and graduated from Southern Police Canine on Friday, May 13th, 2023. Two of the canines, Riggs and Joker, were already members of CPD.

CPD Officer Pacheco will team with K9 Riggs and Officer Goodman will be with K9 Joker. The Clarksville Police Department added K9 Rizzo to the ranks and will be partnered with Officer Deering.

The K-9 Unit is part of CPD’s Special Operations Unit and includes six (6) K9 officers and their partners. Sergeant Richard Duke supervises the unit, and stated, “We are very excited to have Officers Goodman, Deering and Pacheco join the unit along with their K9 partners, they will continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with their continued professionalism.”

The K-9 Services Unit consists of dual-purpose K-9s that assist all divisions of the Clarksville Police Department. The K-9s are trained to find narcotics, locate missing persons, find articles related to burglaries or other crimes, and obtain physical apprehension of suspects who represent a danger to the public or officers. All K-9s attend extensive training courses focused on vehicle searches, house searches, tracking, and warrant service.