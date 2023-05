Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to speak with Sayoko Roberts (White / Female), 1/10/1950, 73 years old. There is no reason to believe that Mrs. Roberts is missing, endangered, or wanted for any crime.

Mrs. Roberts has not been seen since 5/19/2023, and CPD only wants to confirm that she is well.

Mrs. Roberts or anyone with her can call CPD Detective William Gilboy at 931.648.0656 ext. 5231, or call 911 requesting to speak with an Officer.