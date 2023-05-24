Nine APSU Student Athletes receive CSC Academic All-District® At-Large Team honors

Greenwood, IN – Nine Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, which were announced Tuesday – all nine Governors were first-time CSC Academic All-District® selections.

Reece Britt, Daniel Love, and Logan Spurrier of the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team were named to the CSC Men’s At-Large Team. Kaley Campbell, Taylor Dedmen, and Erica Scutt of the women’s golf team, and Karli Graham and Kelsey Mead of the beach volleyball team were named to the CSC Women’s At-Large Team.

A sophomore sports communication major with a 3.55 grade-point average, Britt led the men’s golf team with a 72.39 stroke average, four rounds in the 60s, and 17 rounds at even or under par this season. Britt also carded the lowest round by a Gov this season when he shot a career-best 66 in the second round of the Xavier Invitational.

Falk Schollert is a senior finance major with a 3.58 GPA and posted a 72.61 stroke average this season. On the course, Falk Schollert was tied for the APSU team lead with four rounds in the 60s, and his 15 rounds at even or under par were the second-best mark on the team. Falk Schollert also led the Governors with 30 rounds counting toward the team score in 31 rounds played this season.

A sophomore accounting major, Love has a 4.00 GPA. Love carded a 74.41 stroke average, two rounds in the 60s, and seven rounds at even or under par during the 2022-23 season. Spurrier is a redshirt sophomore marketing major and has a 3.66 GPA. Spurrier recorded a 73.16 stroke average, two rounds in the 60s, and eight rounds at even or under par while leading the Govs with a 14th-place finish at the 2023 ASUN Men’s Golf Championship.

A sophomore chemistry major with a 3.82 GPA, Campbell carded a 76.48 stroke average with six rounds at even or under par during the 2022-23 season. Campbell also posted the third-best 54-hole tournament score in Austin Peay history when she shot a 210 (75-70-70) at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge.

After graduating from APSU with a bachelor’s in exercise science in the spring of 2022, Dedmen is now a master’s in performance enhancement and coaching with a 3.75 cumulative GPA. Dedmen had a 74.83 stroke average while leading the Governors with three rounds in the 60s and seven rounds at even or under par this season. Dedmen also won the Butler Fall Invitational and Charles Braun Intercollegiate, becoming the first player in program history with multiple individual wins in the same season.

A sophomore marketing major with a 3.95 GPA, Scutt led the Governors with a 74.62 stroke average and 29 rounds counting toward the team score in 29 rounds played this season. Scutt also won the GolfWeek Fall Challenge in record-setting fashion, shooting the top-two 18-hole scores in program history with a 64 in the first round and 66 in the second round en route to carding the best 54-hole tournament score in program history with a score of 204.

After graduating from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s in social work in the spring of 2022, Graham earned a master’s of social mark in May 2023 with a 3.82 GPA. Graham posted a 17-12 record this season with a pair of wins on the No. 2 line and 15 wins on the No. 5 line. Graham also earned 2023 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team honors.

Finally, Mead graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s in communications in December 2022 and is now working toward a master’s in communication with a 4.00 GPA. Mead led the Governors with a 20-9 overall record while playing exclusively with Marlayna Bullington during the 2023 season. Mead and Bullington went 19-9 in the No. 1 pairing and won their lone outing in the No. 2 pairing. Mead also earned 2023 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team honors.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on June 21st (men) and June 22nd (women).