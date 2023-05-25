77.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department seeks help locating Runaway Juvenile Philip Rubio
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks help locating Runaway Juvenile Philip Rubio

News Staff
By News Staff
Philip Rubio
Philip Rubio

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Philip Rubio, (Hispanic male). He was last seen on May 22nd at approximately 7:40pm, at his residence on Paradise Hill Road.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black ball cap. Philip is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

Previous articleThrilling times at Kiwanis Rodeo of Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online