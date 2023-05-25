Clarksville Police Department seeks help locating Runaway Juvenile Philip Rubio

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Philip Rubio, (Hispanic male). He was last seen on May 22nd at approximately 7:40pm, at his residence on Paradise Hill Road.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black ball cap. Philip is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.