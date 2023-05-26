City of Clarksville offices close to observe Memorial Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, May 29th, 2023 to observe Memorial Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th. Normal route service will resume Tuesday, May 30th.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday, May 29th. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect online bill payment feature will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30th for regularly scheduled hours.