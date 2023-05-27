Austin Peay State University names TJ Bettineschi as Spirit Coordinator, Head Cheerleading Coach

Clarksville, TN – TJ Bettineschi is set to join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics as the new spirit coordinator and head cheerleading coach, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced, Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

“I am so excited to welcome TJ as our new spirit coordinator and head cheer coach,” said Harrison. “I know that TJ will bring experience and energy that will help our cheer and dance teams level up and build a top-tier culture in the coming years. TJ also understands the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and will push our spirit teams to pursue excellence in the classroom and beyond!”

Bettineschi, who will also oversee the Austin Peay State University dance team, will be joined by new assistant cheerleading coach Justin Mizen. Deja Adams will continue as the head dance coach for the Governors.

“I am so excited to start this journey at Austin Peay State University,” said Bettineschi. ” I look forward to becoming a part of the community and getting to call Austin Peay my home away from home. I am ready to get this season started and can’t wait to grow together with our Austin Peay cheerleaders.”

Before coming to Clarksville, Bettineschi spent the past year as the spirit coordinator and head cheerleading coach at Long Island University (LIU), where she oversaw the functions and scheduling of cheer, dance, band, and the mascot at campus-wide events. Bettineschi also served as an athletics success coach for the Sharks, advising over 180 student-athletes to ensure they maintained progress toward graduation.

While working for LIU, Bettineschi also served as the assistant program manager for the Matt Martin Foundation. From 2019-22, Bettineschi worked as a social studies teacher at Rochdale Charter School and she was also the varsity cheerleading coach at Massapequa High School from 2017-21.

Since 2018, Bettineschi has been a part of the Universal Cheerleader’s Association as a Varsity Spirt – UCA Instructor, helping with a number of summer camps and competitions at both the regional and national levels.

Bettineschi received her bachelor’s in secondary education from Ole Miss in 2017 and earned a master’s in education from Stony Brook in 2021.

Also new to Austin Peay State University, Mizen has served as an event coordinator for Varsity All Start Cheer since January 2022 while also working as the head cheer coach at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indianapolis since April 2019. Mizen has also worked as an instructor for the Universal Cheerleader’s Association since 2012.

Mizen received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Indiana in 2015.