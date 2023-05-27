Clarksville High School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation at Austin Peay State University Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville High School bids farewell to its accomplished seniors as they celebrate their graduation on Thursday, May 25th, 2023. The ceremony took place at the prestigious Austin Peay State University (APSU) Dunn Center, where proud families, friends, and faculty gathered to honor the graduating class. There were 246 graduates.

The event began at 4:00pm with the Processional, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Principal Bryan Feldman led the ceremony, delivering an inspiring address to the graduates and reflecting on their achievements and growth during their time at Clarksville High School. He praised their resilience, dedication, and determination in overcoming challenges and emphasized the importance of pursuing their dreams and making a positive impact on the world.

The Class of 2023 achieved remarkable academic success, highlighted by the outstanding achievements of Salutatorian Parker Faith Wilkinson and Valedictorian Madelyn Gwyn Holt. These exceptional students have demonstrated their commitment to excellence throughout their high school journey, setting a remarkable example for their peers.

The ceremony concluded with the inspirational words of Kaleb Thomas Hughs, Senior Class President

As the graduates embark on their next chapter, their high school graduation serves as a significant milestone, marking the culmination of years of hard work, friendships, and memorable experiences. It symbolizes the beginning of a new journey filled with opportunities and possibilities.

The Clarksville High School Class of 2023 can look back with pride on their accomplishments, knowing that they have acquired the knowledge, skills, and values to navigate the future successfully. With a bright future ahead, these graduates are prepared to make their mark in the world and contribute to their communities.

This was the 118th Commencement for Clarksville High School.

Congratulations to the Clarksville High School Class of 2023 on their well-deserved graduation! May you achieve all the goals you set for yourselves.

Photo Gallery