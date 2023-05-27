Montgomery Central High School holds Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2023

Clarksville, TN – In a momentous ceremony filled with joy and pride, the graduating class of Montgomery Central High School bid farewell to their alma mater and embarked on a new chapter in their lives. The commencement ceremony, held on Friday, May 26th at Austin Peay State University (APSU), was a celebration of achievements, friendships, and future potential. The event began at 7:00pm.

With a mix of emotions, the Class of 2023 stood tall, wearing their caps and gowns, symbolizing the years of hard work, perseverance, and dedication. The atmosphere was electric as family, friends, faculty, and distinguished guests gathered to honor the remarkable accomplishments of these young individuals.

Principal Christy Houston praised the students, “This really is a great group we have graduating today. They are hard-working and some of the best students I’ve had the pleasure to work with.”

“I love working with the students on this side of the river. This is a lovely community with a lot of great support for the school. I hope I am still here when I retire,” Houston stated.

This was Houston’s 18th graduating class since she became principal.

Senior Class President Olivia Grace Davis welcomed everyone to the Dunn Center then the MCHS Senior Choir sang “One Last Song”.

Salutatorian Madelyn Whitney Coleson gave an uplifting speech to those in attendance. Olivia Grace Davis, the Valedictorian, spoke from the heart in her address.

The event also recognized the dedication and unwavering support of the teachers, mentors, and parents who played a strong role in nurturing the graduates’ growth and success.

As the names of each graduate were called, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause, celebrating the diverse talents, ambitions, and aspirations of the Class of 2023. From future doctors, engineers, artists, and entrepreneurs to educators, activists, scientists, and beyond, the graduates showcased a wide array of passions and dreams, symbolizing a generation ready to make their mark on the world. 224 students walked the line to receive diplomas.

In the end, everyone stood and sang the Montgomery Central High School Alma Mater.

Congratulations, graduates of Montgomery Central High School Class of 2023! May your accomplishments be the foundation for a life filled with purpose, fulfillment, and boundless success.

Photo Gallery