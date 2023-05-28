Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 28th – June 1st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is a slight chance for rain this week in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of around 54 degrees. The northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will become light north in the evening.

Memorial Day will bring mostly sunny conditions with a high near 80 degrees. The north wind will be around 5 mph.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of 60 degrees. The north-northeast wind of about 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

On Tuesday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. The wind will be calm in the morning, then become east-northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 64 degrees. The east-northeast wind of around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

Wednesday brings a slight chance of showers, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms sometime after 10:00am. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. The southeast wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 65 degrees. The southeast wind will be about 5 mph.

On Thursday, there is a slight chance of showers, later followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The southeast wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 65 degrees. The east-southeast wind will be approximately 5 mph.

Please note that weather conditions may change, so staying updated with the latest forecasts is always a good idea.