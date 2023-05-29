Marsha Blackburn Report: Remembering Our Heroes

Washington, D.C. – This weekend, we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

As we observe Memorial Day, please join me in remembering those lost throughout our history and reflecting on the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifice.

Weekly Rundown

Title IX was enacted to ensure that women and men have equal opportunities, including in sports. The Joe Biden administration is intent on erasing women in the name of appeasing transgender activists. I wrote a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona condemning the Biden administration’s plan to force schools to allow biological males to compete in female sporting events.

President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created an unprecedented crisis at our southern border. That’s why I joined Senator Tuberville in introducing the Empowering Law Enforcement Act to grant state and local law enforcement inherent immigration enforcement authority to investigate, identify, apprehend, arrest, detain, or transfer an illegal immigrant who has entered the U.S.

I enjoyed continuing my 95 County Tour this week. I met with local city mayors and spoke to the American Legion Boys State Conference in Putnam County, visited a factory in White County, and was updated by local officials in DeKalb County.

