Marsha Blackburn Report: Remembering Our Heroes

Washington, D.C. – This weekend, we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
As we observe Memorial Day, please join me in remembering those lost throughout our history and reflecting on the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifice.
Weekly Rundown
Title IX was enacted to ensure that women and men have equal opportunities, including in sports. The Joe Biden administration is intent on erasing women in the name of appeasing transgender activists. I wrote a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona condemning the Biden administration’s plan to force schools to allow biological males to compete in female sporting events.
President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created an unprecedented crisis at our southern border. That’s why I joined Senator Tuberville in introducing the Empowering Law Enforcement Act to grant state and local law enforcement inherent immigration enforcement authority to investigate, identify, apprehend, arrest, detain, or transfer an illegal immigrant who has entered the U.S.
I enjoyed continuing my 95 County Tour this week. I met with local city mayors and spoke to the American Legion Boys State Conference in Putnam County, visited a factory in White County, and was updated by local officials in DeKalb County.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- Joe Biden’s goal throughout his presidency has been to make illegal immigration legal. Two days before Title 42 was lifted, Border Patrol saw a record 11,000 illegal immigrants cross the border in a single day. It’s time we secure the border and protect the American people. Americans should come first, not illegal immigrants. Read more here.
- Jay, one of our field representatives, was honored by the 101st Airborne Division during the Week of Eagles, pass and review at Fort Campbell. He received this honor for exemplifying courage under fire and never quitting. Jay was shot at 13 times and refused to be evacuated until his fellow Screaming Eagles were safe.
- If you’re planning a visit to our nation’s capital this summer or fall, please contact our office as soon as possible to see which tours are available. Tours with the White House and Capitol tend to fill up months in advance. You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal.
- Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share!