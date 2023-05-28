73.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 29, 2023
Montgomery County Unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in April

Unemployment Drops in Every Tennessee County During April

Tennessee County Unemployment Rates for April 2023

All 95 Counties Record Unemployment Rates Below 5% for the Month

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – Statewide, Tennessee continued to experience near-record low unemployment in April, and county jobless rates for the month were just as impressive. The latest numbers for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) show county unemployment decreased from Shelby to Sullivan counties during the month.

All 95 counties in Tennessee reported lower unemployment in April and each county had a rate below 5%.

Montgomery County sees the unemployment rate fall to 2.9 percent in April. That’s down 0.6 percent from March’s rate of 3.5 percent.


Williamson County recorded the lowest statistic in the state and its April rate was the lowest the county has seen in the last 22 years. At 1.9%, unemployment in the county decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point when compared to March.

Moore County came in with the second-lowest rate in the state at 2%, a 0.3 of a percentage point drop from the previous month’s number.

Remarkably the rates in the ten counties with the highest unemployment ranged from 4.6% to 3.6%.

Bledsoe County had the state’s highest rate. But, the new 4.6% was down 0.7 of a percentage point from March.

Meigs and Haywood counties had the next highest rates at 4.5% and 4%, both down a full percentage point when compared to the previous month. Every other county in the state had an unemployment rate below 4%.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.3%, down 0.1 of a percentage point from March’s rate. It is also just above Tennessee’s all-time lowest unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Across the country, seasonally adjusted unemployment also decreased in April, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%.


A complete analysis of the April 2023 county unemployment data and other labor force information is available here.

