Nashville Sounds come up short late against Iowa Cubs, 14-9

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (25-25) held on through the first six innings but came apart late in a 14-9 defeat to the Iowa Cubs (29-19) on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out First Horizon Park. A season-high 11,444 fans were in attendance in the loss, the team’s third consecutive sellout.

The rehabbing duo of Luis Urias and Luke Voit teamed up for the first run of the game, with Urias doubling and Voit driving him in with a single in the first inning. Alex Jackson led off the second by smashing a sinking line drive past the diving Iowa left-fielder, hustling around the bases for a triple, and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Eddy Alvarez.

But Iowa’s seemingly inevitable big innings arrived. The I-Cubs hung four runs on the Sounds in the third, seventh, and eighth frames. The Sounds eventually parried Iowa’s four-run third, stringing together four runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth and turning a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 lead. But the I-Cubs’ late eight-run bombardment against Darrell Thompson (L, 1-2), Tyson Miller, and Ryan Middendorf over the seventh and eighth innings proved too much to overcome.

Urias, Voit and Jackson all picked up three hits, while Alvarez smacked two. Voit (3) and Cam Devanney (2) both knocked multiple RBI.

The Nashville Sounds will kick off a two-week road trip on Tuesday when they travel to Charlotte. Pedro Fernandez (2-2, 2.97) gets the ball for the series opener, with the Knights’ starter still TBD. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Alex Jackson knocked three hits today, his first three-hit game since July 17th, 2021. He knocked a trio of doubles for Gwinnett in their contest at Charlotte and drove in four.

The Sounds sold out First Horizon Park again tonight, the team’s third consecutive sellout. It is the sixth time the Sounds have sold out three consecutive games, previously happening on June 13th-15th, 2019.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers Luke Voit and Luis Urias combined for six hits (three apiece), two doubles and four RBI today. Voit knocked in three runs for the second time in three games while Urias picked up his first hits of the season.

After going 0-for-7 in his first three rehab games, Voit has hit .350 (7-for-20) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last five games.

