Northeast High School holds Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2023 at APSU Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Northeast High School held its highly anticipated graduation ceremony at the Austin Peay State University Dunn Center on Friday, May 26th. The occasion marked a significant milestone for the Class of 2023, a group of accomplished individuals ready to take on the world. NEHS had 325 students graduate.

The graduating class, filled with pride and excitement, gathered with their families, friends, and esteemed faculty to celebrate their achievements. This remarkable event honored the hard work and dedication of these exceptional students who have devoted years to their education and personal growth.

Recognized for their outstanding academic accomplishments were Salutatorian Carter Lee Sierawski and Valedictorian Thomas Oliver Mann. They have exemplified excellence, demonstrating their commitment to learning and setting a shining example for their peers.

Principal Travis Masey took the stage, delivering an inspiring speech that acknowledged the collective efforts of the graduating class. He emphasized the transformative power of education and encouraged the graduates to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Principal Masey commended the students’ resilience, adaptability, and their capacity to overcome obstacles, instilling a sense of pride and confidence in their abilities.

As the Northeast High School Class of 2023 moves on to the next chapter of their lives, they do so with a strong foundation of knowledge and skills. The graduation ceremony symbolizes not only the completion of their high school journey but also the commencement of new adventures, ambitions, and aspirations.

The Class of 2023 leaves Northeast High School with memories to cherish and lifelong friendships forged. They have been prepared to face the world’s challenges and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Friday was the 43rd Commencement ceremony for Northeast High School.

Congratulations to the Northeast High School Class of 2023 on their remarkable achievements and successful graduation. As they embark on their future endeavors, they carry with them the invaluable lessons learned, and the bonds they formed.

Photo Gallery