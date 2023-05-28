Northwest High School Class holds 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Austin Peay State University Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 25th, 2023, the Northwest High School Class of 2023 gathered at the Austin Peay State University Dunn Center to commemorate their graduation. The venue was filled with proud families, friends, and faculty, all eager to celebrate the accomplishments of these exceptional graduates. There were 230 students graduating.

The commencement ceremony started with a greeting from Senior Class Vice President Emilyn Crotes who welcomed everyone to the graduation.

The Class of 2023 showcased their dedication and perseverance, earning recognition for their academic excellence. Salutatorian Joanna Jernigan and Valedictorian Kylie Yun stood out as shining examples of their class, demonstrating their commitment to academic success and personal growth.

The graduation ceremony was led by Principal Brandi Blackley who delivered a heartfelt address that honored the achievements and resilience of the graduating class. She commended their hard work, determination, and the countless hours they invested in their education, emphasizing the importance of embracing the future with confidence and resilience.

Jessica Fernandez, Senior Class President gave the farewell speech that was full of warmth and promise for the future.

The graduates of Northwest High School have experienced a transformative journey during their time in high school. They have not only gained knowledge and skills but have also forged lifelong friendships and created cherished memories. This graduation marks the culmination of their high school years and signals the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities and opportunities.

As these graduates embark on their next adventure, they do so equipped with the tools and experiences necessary to thrive. The Class of 2023 from Northwest High School has been prepared to make a positive impact on the world and contribute to their communities.

This was Northwest High School’s 53rd Commencement.

Congratulations to the Northwest High School Class of 2023 for their remarkable achievements and well-deserved graduation. The future holds great promise for these graduates as they step into the world with enthusiasm, determination, and Northwest High School spirit.

Photo Gallery