Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 29th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 29th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Leasha is a young female, adult Pit Bull Terrier. She is very sweet, is current on all vaccinations, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Reba is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come check her out! Reba will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is Mr. Lonely Heart! He is an adult male domestic shorthaired cat still searching for his forever family. Stubbs is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very affectionate, a total charmer, and is good with children and dogs but needs to be the only cat. He plays with toys and is vocal about dinner time! Stubbs is a sweet, ultra-chill, laid-back boy looking for his forever home.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Meet Olivia! She is a 9-week-old Calico. Olivia is Mother tested felv/fiv neg. age-appropriate vetted, HW negative, litter trained, will be spayed ( included in her adoption fees), and dewormed. She is a bit of a wild child! Loves to play.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is looking for her forever family! She is a 2-year-old mix breed, fully vetted, spayed, kennel trained, and house trained! She has done well with children and other dogs. She knows some basic commands and is just such a sweet girl.

If you think Prairie will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is just the cutest female Pit Bull terrier mix! She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and good with kids, even as young as one or two. Penny was rescued from AC so she does love her people hard, and might have a little separation anxiety when left alone. She does well in a sturdy wire kennel or travel kennel when left alone.

Unfortunately, Penny is a little behind in the manners department and does tend to play rough with other dogs. She is still in the early learning stages so she’d do best right now as the only pet but could have playmates if her family is willing to go the extra mile and help her train and become her best self!!! Please come for a meet and greet with this lovely little girl.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a Mountain Cur mix puppy. She currently weighs 26 pounds, is up to date on age-appropriate shots, is microchipped and the rescue will have her spayed at their vet. She is crate trained and doing great with training, She seems to do well with children and other dogs. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jezzabelle is a lovely Coonhound/possible hound mix. She is approximately 5 years old and is fully vetted, vaccinations/rabies current and spayed. She is good with people but sadly when she was rescued she was starved and does resource guard, so she might do best at first as the only pet or with a family that is used to working with pups that guard and can help her through this process. She just wants a loving family of her own.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cayde is a 12-week-old male kitten. This little ball of energy loves playing with toys and is very curious about everything. Cayde does this little chirp and meow when he wakes up and when he wants attention. He is fully vetted on age-appropriate vaccinations and is litter trained.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Meet Maxwell Smart! This guy is possibly a hound or terrier mix and is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart! He is fully vetted, neutered and Maxwell is house-trained and does well with children and other dogs. If you think Maxwell will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a sweet one-year-old Pit Bull mix. He is fully vetted, current on all vaccinations, neutered, HW neg., and on all preventatives! He is house-trained, crate trained, and has done well with older children (he’s very energetic, just look at those muscles) and might be just a bit much right now around smaller children and this handsome boy is always ready to play!

His adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www/facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org