Austin Peay State University announces Legends Bank Lecture Hall, Distinguished Professorship coming to APSU College of Business

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank recently pledged a significant gift to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business (COB) Dean’s Fund of Excellence and to establish the Legends Bank Distinguished Professorship in Banking or Finance Endowment, making it the COB’s largest corporate investor to date.

To recognize their contribution, Austin Peay State University hosted a signing event on May 24th at its main campus and will name the Kimbrough Building’s lecture hall the Legends Bank Lecture Hall starting July 1st, 2023.

“We are fortunate to have such a meaningful relationship with our friends at Legends Bank,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Their intentional giving to the College of Business and the University as a whole has increased our local visibility and our ability to prepare graduates who will become adaptable and hardworking professionals.”

The Legends Bank Distinguished Professorship was designed to enhance APSU’s student experience by enabling the College of Business to attain high-quality, teaching-oriented faculty. Selected professors will receive faculty development funds to be used for research improvements and equipment, creative teaching enhancements and to attend educational conferences and other professional development events. The professorship will be awarded for a term of three years, and awardees may receive it for multiple terms.

“This new professorship will be an impressive addition to the unique programs and projects within our College of Business,” APSU President Dr. Mike Licari said. “It will enhance the Austin Peay State University experience for our faculty and students in many ways, and reflects the tremendous support we receive from business leaders. We are proud to say that our students and campus visitors will be able to recognize the contribution of our community partners when they enter the Legends Bank Lecture Hall.”

Legends Bank has previously supported Austin Peay State University through the Candlelight Ball, the Legends of Business Speaker Series, and various scholarship funds and athletics programs.

“We are honored to be part of the Austin Peay tradition of excellence,” Legends Bank CEO Tommy Bates said. “The Legends Bank Distinguished Professorship will further enhance the College of Business’s ability to recruit and retain the best students. We are proud to have many Austin Peay alumni as part of our bank team.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation’s Investment Committee. The amount available varies and will be determined based on the value of the endowment and the Foundation’s spending plan.

To support Austin Peay State University’s fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.