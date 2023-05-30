Nashville Sounds fall at Charlotte Knights, 4-2

Charlotte, NC – It seemed as if the Nashville Sounds (25-26) could overcome their sluggish start, but their last-minute rally came to a premature end as they fell 4-2 to the Charlotte Knights (26-26) on Tuesday night at Truist Field. With the loss, the Sounds fell to under .500 for just the second time this season.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Sounds drew three straight walks to start the top of the fourth. But they grabbed just one run in the frame, coming on a groundout by Payton Henry. The Knights responded in kind in the bottom of the inning, grabbing another run against Pedro Fernandez (2-3) to push the deficit back to two.

Henry came up with another run in the sixth, following Patrick Dorrian’s two-out double with a liner to right. But once again the Knights neutralized a Sounds run with their own, pushing it to 4-2 in their half of the inning.

Stellar defense by the Sounds helped to keep the ballgame close. Monte Harrison uncorked a 98-mph throw from left field to home, throwing out Charlotte’s Adam Haseley at home plate to end the third inning. In the seventh, Henry gunned down Lenyn Sosa at second base, preventing the Knights from taking advantage of a leadoff hit.

The Sounds rallied with two outs in the ninth, loading the bases when Roman Quinn, Harrison, and Blake Perkins all reached after each of their at-bats came down to the final strike. But Luis Urías’ hard grounder to third was successfully corralled to end the ballgame.

The Nashville Sounds will look to bounce back tomorrow morning in a brunchtime contest. Southpaw Robert Gasser (2-1, 5.36) gets the ball for the Sounds against Knights righty Garrett Davila (1-0, 2.50). First pitch is scheduled for 10:05am CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Payton Henry continued his recent form tonight, driving in both of Nashville’s runs. The backstop is batting .415 (17-for-41) over 10 games in the month of May. He’s knocked four doubles, two homers and six RBI over the span.

Thyago Vieira added another inning to his scoreless start to the season. The Brazilian reliever has not allowed a run in his first nine appearances (11.2 innings) with Nashville. Nine games is the longest such streak by a Sounds pitcher this season.

Luis Urías went 1-for-5 tonight with a single. The rehabbing Milwaukee infielder is batting .174 (4-for-23) with a double and RBI in five games with Nashville.

Eddy Alvarez was ejected from the ballgame by home plate umpire Robert Nunez during the middle of the sixth inning. It was the Sounds’ second ejection this season (also Monte Harrison on May 18th at Durham).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.