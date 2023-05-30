TWRA releases 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports one boating-related fatality during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The holiday period was extended from 5:00pm Friday through midnight Monday.

The fatality occurred Saturday afternoon when a 43-year-old male veteran drowned in Percy Priest Lake after entering the water from an anchored vessel. The incident remains under investigation.

There were no other serious injury accidents reported from across the state, but there were two property damage incidents, both in the Cumberland Plateau region.

TWRA wildlife officers made 14 BUI (boating under the influence) arrests. Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau regions had five arrests each. There were three BUI arrests made in East Tennessee and one in West Tennessee. TWRA officers assisted several stranded boaters.

“Impaired boat operation continues to occur on our waterways and is a leading contributing factor in boating incidents,” said TWRA Lt. Col Matt Majors. “Our officers are always on alert for those who compromise the safety of others through impaired or reckless boating, both of which are 100 percent preventable crimes”

The TWRA had a strong presence across the state. Officers saw less numbers of boaters this year due to cooler temperatures and rain in areas of the state. In 2022 over the holiday weekend, there were two separate incidents resulting in two fatalities and there were 25 BUI arrests made.