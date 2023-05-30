Visit Clarksville Board announces Officers for the 2023-24 Program Year

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers for its 2023-24 program year at its regularly scheduled board meeting today.

Elected to serve as chairman beginning July 1st is Jerry Allbert. Allbert has served multiple terms on the board and as chairman twice. He is a native Clarksvillian and attended Austin Peay State University.

He is the owner of Russell Popcorn Company and former Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director and County Commissioner. Allbert has been married for 45 years and has two children and six grandchildren.