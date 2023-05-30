83.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
HomeBusinessVisit Clarksville Board announces Officers for the 2023-24 Program Year
Business

Visit Clarksville Board announces Officers for the 2023-24 Program Year

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Jerry Allbert and Kyle Luther.
(L to R) Jerry Allbert and Kyle Luther.

Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers for its 2023-24 program year at its regularly scheduled board meeting today.

Elected to serve as chairman beginning July 1st is Jerry Allbert. Allbert has served multiple terms on the board and as chairman twice. He is a native Clarksvillian and attended Austin Peay State University.


He is the owner of Russell Popcorn Company and former Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director and County Commissioner. Allbert has been married for 45 years and has two children and six grandchildren.

Previous article101st Airborne Division holds 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department cancels Lowes Drive water outage planned for tonight
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online