APSU Board of Trustees set to hold quarterly meetings, June 9th

Clarksville, TN – On June 9th, 2023 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, Executive Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively afterward. Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session.

The full board will meet at 10:15am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session. Members will discuss several items, including a proposed tuition and mandatory fee increase, and the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Full meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

To watch the meetings, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82706697259 .

For more information on the meeting, contact Dr. Carol Clark, secretary to the board, at clarkc@apsu.edu.