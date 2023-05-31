Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce June 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to share upcoming events and announcements during the month of June.

The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 noon, at the Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street – Terrace Level. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community.

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, June 15th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Clarksville-Montgomery County Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center, 953 Clark Street. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun!

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Ambassador Program. An Ambassador of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is a very important part of the day-to-day operations of the Chamber. Ambassadors are the public relations arm of the Chamber of Commerce. They serve as the welcoming committee for grand openings and ribbon cuttings; as support at special events, Business After Hours, and ribbon cuttings; and as representatives of the Chamber as they conduct business for themselves and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and an application, please contact Melinda at melinda@clarksville.tn.us. The application deadline is June 9th.

The Chamber office will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.