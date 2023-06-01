Austin Peay State University PR, Marketing wins 12 Awards at 2023 TCPRA State Conference

Clarksville, TN – The Office of Public Relations and Marketing at Austin Peay State University (APSU) received 12 awards at the Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA) 2023 State Conference held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on May 24th-26th, 2023.

TCPRA – an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers, and community colleges – awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions in various writing, design, publication, and photography categories. This year’s contest included more than 300 entries for the contest period between April 2022 and March 2023.

The University’s public relations and marketing office, in collaboration with the university’s colleges, captured the following awards:

Gold Awards

Print advertisement (single) – Austin Peay State University’s new hot sauce ad.

Podcast – Austin Peay State University’s new podcast, “The Austin Peay Experience.”

Silver Awards

Media relations campaign – “Austin Peay State University’s corpse flower, Zeus, blooms!”

Special event (more than seven days) – “Science on Tap.”

Poster – Governors Volleyball 2022 season.

Spot photography – “Ron Morton (’70) takes a lap at the newly named Ron and Andrea Morton Family Track.”

Logo/graphic identity – “Let the Gov Times Roll” homecoming logos.

News/feature video – “The Governor’s Yule Log.”

The Governor’s Yule Log

Bronze Awards

Special event (more than seven days) – “Legends of Business Speaker Series.”

Reports (printed) – Austin Peay State University’s College of Business 2021-22 Annual Report.

Sports photography – “The Governor Leads the Charge.”

Logo/graphic identity – Austin Peay State University’s new logo and brand standard guide.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team at the Office of Public Relations and Marketing,” said Dannelle Whiteside, vice president for Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy, which includes PR & Marketing. “We are committed to showcasing the achievements and unique experiences offered by Austin Peay State University, and these awards validate our efforts in effectively communicating our message to a wider audience.”

Executive Director Bill Persinger leads the APSU Office of PR & Marketing, which includes Jana Gilbert, director of projects and printing; Hannah Eden, director of marketing; Brian Dunn, senior director of communication; Lori Moore, business manager; Rollow Welch, assistant director for design; Jacob Culwell, IT campus webmaster; Grayson Nicholson, digital content specialist; Beth Rates, graphic designer; David Johnson, assistant director of design; Sean McCully, photography and video coordinator; and Ethan Steinquest, university editor. The Govs Print staff includes Matthew Hemby, print shop supervisor, and Landon Stinson, graphics print specialist.

The team worked on the projects with the colleges of arts and letters, STEM, education, and business. The communication director for the APSU College of Business is Elaina Russell. The communication director for the APSU College of Arts and Letters is Kara Zahn. The communication director of the APSU Eriksson College of Education is Megan Simpson.