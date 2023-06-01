Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at Annual Chamber Gala

Clarksville, TN – On May 23rd, 2023 Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mark Kelly presented the awards during the Annual Chamber Gala, they include:

Leo Millan, Millan Enterprises, Ted A Crozier, Sr. Community Commitment Award honoring a Chamber member that showcases the spirit of our community and embodies the Chamber’s mission to improve the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region.

Doug Englen, Bell, The Boots to Suits Award, recognizing Clarksville military veterans who, through professional and personal efforts, are making a positive impact throughout the business community, with a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work and community involvement.

Tyler Mayes, Legacy Insurance, Clarksville Young Professional of the Year. The CYP winner is continually focused on professional development and shows care about our future of our community.

Alexis Goines, Allstate, Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, honoring a female Chamber member who is a business owner, entrepreneur, or executive for the valuable contribution they’ve made over the last year to the community.

Erin Yow, Apex Title, Ambassador of the Year. Ambassadors play an important role in the day-to-day operations of the Chamber as goodwill representatives of the organization. Their commitment and participation in Chamber activities is vital.

Cecil Morgan, Morgan Contractors, Inc., Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a member that has shown a long-term dedication to the community and this organization.