84.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 2, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Shiloh Moeder
News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Shiloh Moeder

News Staff
By News Staff
Shiloh Moeder
Shiloh Moeder

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Shiloh Moeder, (white male).

He was last seen on May 24th at his residence on Stillwood Drive. Shiloh is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.


He may be in a 2017 Kia Forte (TN tag BVM-1721).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

Previous articleTennCare Changes Could Leave Elderly, Disabled Without Health Benefits
Next articleKhalil Titington is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online