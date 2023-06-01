Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Shiloh Moeder

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Shiloh Moeder, (white male).

He was last seen on May 24th at his residence on Stillwood Drive. Shiloh is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be in a 2017 Kia Forte (TN tag BVM-1721).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.