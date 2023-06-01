87.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 2, 2023
News

Khalil Titington is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Khalil Titington
Khalil Titington

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Khalil Titington (black male), he is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 145 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Titington was involved in an aggravated assault that occurred on March 18th in Summit Heights and has warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary. The victim, in this case, was shot once in the back and her wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

Detectives believe that Mr. Titington initially left town, but is now back in the Clarksville area.


Anyone with information on the location of Khalil Titington is asked to please contact Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

