Senator Powers announces 2023-2024 Tennessee Arts Commission grants for area organizations

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) has released a list of grant award recipients from the Tennessee Arts Commission for Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1st, 2023 – June 30th, 2024) in his district.

This is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout FY2024.

These include:

Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council

Cumberland Winds

Eboné Amos

Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Roxy Productions, Inc.

“I am very pleased to announce these annual grants that support Tennessee’s communities and schools through the arts” said Powers. “These investments help cultivate the arts across Tennessee, including Montgomery County, which benefit all of us through quality of life, economic development and tourism.”

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by?enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants in both rural and urban communities in all 95 counties of the state during the year, totaling up to $13.3 million dollars in 21 Annual and Rolling Grant categories. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. The $13.3 includes recurring state or federal funding only. These grants do not include additional one-time pandemic-related relief such as TN Nonprofit Arts & Culture Recovery Fund.

The Commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in various arts disciplines and a review by the full Commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism, and arts learning for people of all ages. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.