APSU Basketball alum Codey Bates earns ASUN Postgraduate Scholarship

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball alum Codey Bates was named the recipient of the 2023 ASUN Conference Postgraduate Scholarship Thursday.

A four-year member of the APSU men’s basketball team, Bates graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science in May and will begin pursuing his master’s in criminal justice from Austin Peay State University in the fall.

“I would like to give a special shoutout to God, my family, and friends, other loved ones, and to the Academic Success Center at Austin Peay who nominated me for this award,” said Bates. “Without the help of the Academic Success Center, I would not be able to use this scholarship to go towards housing, schooling or books in hopes of getting my master’s degree in criminal justice, which is a stepping stone so I can go to law school and get my law degree.”

In addition to being selected to the Dean’s List six times in his collegiate career, Bates was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Academic Team in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Court in July 2022. He also was a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honors Society and earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Honors last month.

“Codey has been a leader living the ‘Total Gov Concept’ as a men’s basketball student-athlete since he arrived on campus,” said Faculty Athletics Representative Cindy Taylor. “I, along with Student-Athlete Support Services, were delighted to nominate Codey for this scholarship. His work ethic and commitment to his academic program is being rewarded with this ASUN postgraduate scholarship as he pursues a graduate degree.”

Bates’ impact has gone beyond the classroom or hardwood, as he has been a consistent member of numerous organizations across campus including Kappa Alpha Psi, where he served as the vice president this year. He also has been a four-year member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has volunteered in canned food drives with Loaves and Fishes and Kappa Alpha Psi.

Bates also has been a consistent member of the Clarksville-Montgomery community, serving as a mentor at Kirkwood Middle School, volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, Mana Café and the Clarksville YMCA, and more.

Bates is the first Austin Peay State University student-athlete to be named an ASUN Annual Award winner.

ASUN Annual Award Winners

Beam Awards – Ahmen Jaziri (Eastern Kentucky), Isaiah Rogers (Kennesaw State), Brian Ellis (Florida Gulf Coast)

Female Student-Athlete of the Year – Calli Doan (Liberty)

Male Student-Athlete of the Year – Noah Gulden (Lipscomb)

Postgraduate Scholarships – Codey Bates (Austin Peay State University), Elena Djokovic (Lipscomb)

