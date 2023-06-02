Austin Peay State University Athletics, Gary Mathews Automotive Group partner for $1.2 million sponsorship

Clarksville, TN – Building on their long-time partnership, Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics and Gary Mathews Automotive Group entered into a multi-year, $1.2 million sponsorship agreement for the naming of Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

“We are thrilled to officially announce that Austin Peay State University basketball will play on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“Gary Mathews Automotive Group is a longtime partner of APSU Athletics and a staple of the Clarksville community! Thank you to everyone at Gary Mathews Automotive and everyone who helped to make this possible, I cannot wait to watch our Governors basketball programs play and win championships on Gary Mathews Court!” Harrison stated.

A Clarksville-run family business, Gary Mathews Automotive Group has supported Austin Peay State University athletics in numerous ways throughout the years, including a sponsorship with the department that provides vehicles to select staff members year-round.

“We are excited to continue our support of Austin Peay through the naming of Gary Mathews Court,” said Gary Mathews Executive General Manager Terry Yarbrough. “As a Clarksville-run family business, we have been long-time supporters of Austin Peay athletics and the great university. We are thrilled to build on our continued support with our partnership at F&M Bank Arena.”

The Governors’ basketball teams begin to play on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena this fall. In anticipation of the upcoming 2023-24 season, fans are welcomed to F&M Bank Arena’s “Welcome Home” event, next Friday.

Starting at 4:00pm, the event allows existing season ticket holders the first opportunity to choose their seats. Then at 5:00pm, anyone who has made a first payment of $50.00 per seat has an opportunity to pick their seats. Finally, beginning at 6:00pm, anyone who would like to purchase season tickets for the 2023-24 basketball seasons will have the chance to select their seats.

The playing surface of the former home of APSU basketball, the Winfield Dunn Center, will remain “Dave Loos Court,” in honor of Hall of Fame APSU men’s basketball coach, Dave Loos.

For more season ticket information, visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). For news and updates, follow the Governors (@LetsGoPeay) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.