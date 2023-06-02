64.5 F
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

By News Staff
Clarksville Police at the scene of a Motorcycle Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Outback Steakhouse.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 9:29pm on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Outback Steakhouse.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and the southbound lanes are currently shut down at Terminal Road.

The motorcyclist is being flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and his status is unknown at this time.


Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en-route to process the scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

