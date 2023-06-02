Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden names Sarah Fry as New Archives Director

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Sarah Fry as the new Montgomery County Archivist.

Fry had served in the Montgomery County Archives Department since June 2017, when she began working as an archives clerk. In July 2020, Fry moved up to the position of archives technician, and most recently, she served as interim director since the retirement of former long-time Archivist Jill Hastings.

“Preserving and adding to the history of Montgomery County is an important function in our community. People rely on our Archives Department to research family history and heritage, government documents, and many other historical treasures,” said Mayor Golden.

Before she was employed with Montgomery County, Fry worked as a financial aid counselor and consultant at Southeastern University and Anderson University between 2006 to 2017. Fry earned a master’s degree in public history from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016 and a bachelor’s in science from Southeastern University in 2006.

“I have a passion for history, and Montgomery County, Tennessee, is rich with fascinating people, government documentation, and events to share. Our county has changed tremendously since it was established in 1796, with many important stories and records during the past 227 years. It is a privilege for my staff and me to be the caretakers of our history and we will work diligently to ensure that it is made accessible and preserved for generations to come,” said Fry.

Montgomery County Archives serves as the official repository for county records and operates under Tennessee State law and under the direction of the Montgomery County Public Records Commission. The primary services are preserving Montgomery County Records and providing access to the information within those records for research.

Visit mcgtn.org/archives or call 931.553.5159 for more information about Montgomery County Archives.