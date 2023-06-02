Nashville Sounds fall in extra inning to Charlotte Knights, 4-3

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds let a pair of two-run leads slip away on Friday night, suffering a 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. The loss evened the series at 2-2, sent the Sounds back to .500, and spoiled a terrific start by Thomas Pannone, who logged his third quality start in his last four outings.

The game was scoreless through six innings as Pannone cruised. He stranded two runners in the first inning with consecutive strikeouts, starting a run of 16 consecutive batters retired that ended with two outs in the sixth. Charlotte got three scoreless innings apiece from Luke Farrell and Sammy Peralta to match Pannone frame for frame.

The Sounds broke through in the seventh against Alex Mateo. Patrick Dorrian singled, Skye Bolt walked, and Tyler Naquin laced a two-out two-run double off the left-center field wall to make it 2-0. The only run Pannone gave up was unearned in the bottom of the sixth before J.C. Mejia stranded a runner at third that he had inherited with no outs. Pannone yielded just four hits, walked none, and struck out eight over six-plus innings in the no-decision.

The Sounds regained a two-run lead in the eighth inning when Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a two-out RBI single, scoring Michael Reed for a 3-1 game. But the Knights scored twice in the bottom of the eighth against Ethan Small and managed an unearned run in the 10th with Nate Mondou’s walk-off single against Bennett Sousa (2-1) for the 4-3 final. Alex Colome (3-0) got the win for Charlotte.

The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:04pm CT. Right-hander Janson Junk (2-4, 4.27) is scheduled to start for the Nashville Sounds (27-27) against left-hander John Parke (1-1, 5.40) for the Charlotte Knights (27-28).

Post-Game Notes

Thomas Pannone’s quality was his third and the team’s sixth of the season (Robert Gasser 2, Pedro Fernandez 1).

Infielder Cam Devanney went 2-for-4 and owns a seven-game hitting streak (10-for-24, .417).

Reliever Clayton Andrews worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.88 (5er/24ip)…Andrews and J.C. Mejia each tossed their fifth straight scoreless outing on Friday.

Outfielder Skye Bolt went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup after missing the previous six games.

Catcher Brian Navarreto replaced Jon Singleton at first base in the bottom of the ninth inning, the first time Navarreto played first base since 2019.

