Visit Clarksville announces June Sporting Events

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville will be hosting two sporting events in June with a combined expected economic impact of $1.5 million. The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo will be held on June 2nd-3rd at Liberty Park. The TN/KY Future Stars will be held June 14th-17th at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium.

A projected 400 linemen will be in Clarksville to compete in the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo at Liberty Park this weekend. Over 60 poles have been installed at the park for this year’s competition. Each year this competition chooses a different city across the Tennessee Valley. Clarksville was chosen as the 2023 host.

The event is free and open to the public. The opening ceremony will be held on June 2nd at 1:30pm and the competition continues through June 3rd. Drivers can expect increased congestion at Liberty Park this weekend.

TN/KY Future Stars will be hosted at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium on June 17th. Players will arrive in Clarksville on June 14th. This is the first time the event has been hosted in Clarksville since 2019, due to COVID-19, and the city is excited to host it again. The event allows the top 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade football players in Tennessee to compete against the top players in Kentucky. This event is expected to have 300 youth participants, as well as additional family and friends.

Visit Clarksville supported 5 athletic events in May including USA Sled Hockey, the Queen City Cup, the NHPA Horseshoe Tournament, the TMSAA Track and Field Championship, and the Rotary CRAM. In total, these events saw an economic impact of $6.71 million and brought approximately 5,500 people to the community.

“It is great to see the increase in events happening this summer. Clarksville continues to be a great destination for sports and events. We are excited for the months to come and look forward to showing off Clarksville to those visiting in any way we can,” said Kyle Luther, Visit Clarksville Board Chairman and market president of Traditions First Bank.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel/motel tax. In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.