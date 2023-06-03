Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 3rd, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County there will be intersection improvements on SR 112 / SR 76 consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, from 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Cheatham County

SR 12

The grading, drainage, and paving on SR 12 supporting Nashville Fabricators and Engineers in Ashland City.

Daily, excluding weekends, 9:00am – 3:00pm There will be lane closures in each direction for grading work for construction of turn-around in median. One lane will remain open at all times.

Davidson County

I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

6/1 & 6/2, 8:00pm – 4:00am, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions to refresh pavement markings.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

6/1 – 6/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double right and left lane closures on I-40 WB to remove the existing catwalk and lights.

I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to begin foundation work (MM4.5)

I-65

The random on call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes

6/2 at 8:00pm continuously until 6/3 at 8:00pm, There will be a full ramp closure on I-65 NB from Powell Avenue to Armory Drive for attenuator repairs.

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

MM 190-192

MM191-193

MM193-196

MM192-196

Houston County

SR 49

SR 49 Bridge Replacement over Wells Creek

From now until June 18th continuously – SR 49 will be closed at Wells Creek. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge and will be detoured to alternate routes. Once weekend work is completed, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all traffic.

Robertson County

I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Installation of Overhead Sign Structure

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm – continuous There will be continuous inside shoulder closures NB and SB with barrier rail. Daytime closure for the NB outside shoulder. All lanes will remain open.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County -I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-63).

Davidson County – I-40

Mill and fill as needed

On June 6th from 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane 1 eastbound lane closure (MM 192 – 193)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.