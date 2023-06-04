Act Fast: Recognize the Signs of Stroke and Save a Life!

Bethesda, MD – You work hard to help keep yourself and your loved ones healthy. To help, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) reminds everyone that stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States.

About 800,000 people in the country have a stroke each year. The good news is, when treated quickly, survival is possible and damage can be greatly reduced.

That’s why understanding your risk for stroke, knowing signs of stroke, and acting in time are critical and can make all the difference for you or someone you care for. If you have a greater chance of stroke, there are also steps you can take now to help prevent one.

What is Stroke?

There are two major types of stroke. One called a hemorrhagic stroke, occurs when a brain blood vessel breaks and blood escapes into or around the brain. The other, called an ischemic stroke, or “brain attack,” occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. When this happens, brain cells stop getting the oxygen and nutrients they need.

Risk Factors for Stroke

Anyone can have a stroke, but some people are at greater risk than others.

Conditions

Previous Stroke or Transient Ischemic Attack

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

Heart Disease

Diabetes

Sickle Cell Disease

Use Of Anti-Clotting Medications

Certain Cancers

Behaviors

Unhealthy Diet

Physical Inactivity

Obesity

Excess Alcohol

Tobacco Use

Stimulant Drug Use

Neck Injury

Individual Characteristics

Being over the age of 55

More common in women than men

Blacks, Hispanics, American Indians, and Alaska Natives are at higher risk

Signs of Stroke

The symptoms of stroke usually happen quickly and include one or more of the following:

Sudden NUMBNESS or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body Sudden CONFUSION , trouble speaking, or understanding speech

, trouble speaking, or understanding speech Sudden TROUBLE SEEING in one or both eyes

in one or both eyes Sudden TROUBLE WALKING , dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination Sudden SEVERE HEADACHE with no known cause

Act in Time: Call 911 Right Away

A stroke is a medical emergency. If you believe you are having a stroke—or if you think someone you know is having a stroke—call 911 immediately. Do not wait for the symptoms to improve or worsen. Calling for medical help right away can save a life or mean avoiding a lifelong disability.

Ways to Help Prevent Stroke

You can help prevent stroke by making healthy choices and controlling any health problems you may have.

Manage any health problems you may have, exceptionally high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity to lower your risk for stroke.

Eat a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Exercise regularly—about 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

Avoid drinking too much alcohol.

If you smoke, take steps to quit. If you’d like help quitting, call 1.800.QUIT.NOW (1.800.784.8669) or 1.855.DÉJELO.YA (1.855.335.3569) for free resources and support.

For more information from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, visit stroke.nih.gov.