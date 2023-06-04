Charlotte Knights rally in the Ninth to take down Nashville Sounds, 10-8

Charlotte, NC – Adam Haseley came through with a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning as the Charlotte Knights (28-29) stunned the Nashville Sounds (28-28) 10-8 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field. Nashville and Charlotte split the six-game series after the Sounds dropped the series finale.

Thyago Vieira (1-1) retired the first two Knights in the ninth, but back-to-back broken bat singles kept the game alive before Haseley’s third homer of the season.

The Sounds had to battle back in the eighth after Charlotte tied things at 7-7. With two outs, Brian Navarreto walked, then Michael Reed cracked a double into the gap to score the Sounds backstop and put Nashville up a run. Tyson Miller did his part, retiring Charlotte 1-2-3 in the eighth after getting Nashville out of the bottom of the seventh.

Nashville trailed 3-2 through four frames, but a two-out rally in the fifth flipped the script in the middle innings. Four straight hits, including a two-run blast by Patrick Dorrian, gave the Sounds a 6-3 advantage. Navarreto plated Tyler Naquin in the top of the sixth that made it a four-run ballgame, the largest lead for either team in the contest.

Ethan Small was the opener for the Sounds, going an inning and allowing a couple of runs in his first ‘start’ of the season. Pedro Fernandez acted as a starter despite entering in the second, scattering eight hits but allowing four runs (all earned) with five strikeouts and three walks in 5.1 innings. J.C. Mejia walked three and failed to get out of the seventh before Miller recorded the final out.

Luis Urías had a great afternoon at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI, coming through early with clutch singles with runners in scoring position. Reed reached four times in the win, going 2-for-2 with two runs, a double, RBI, and two walks. Dorrian added two RBI with a home run and two stolen bases.

The Nashville Sounds hit the road for their second series on this 13-game road trip, starting a seven-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. Nashville’s starter is still to be announced. Jacksonville’s starter will be right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.80). The first pitch is set for 6:05pm CT from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Playing in his ninth game on rehab, Luis Urías is batting .200 (8-for-40) with two doubles, four RBI and three runs on the stint.

Dating back to May 5, Patrick Dorrian is batting .338 (25-for-74) with five doubles, seven homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games. Dorrian also swiped multiple bases for the first time in his career.

Sounds’ pitchers allowed eight base on balls this afternoon (including six walks in the seventh), tied for the most in a game this season (3x, last: May 18 at Durham).

Skye Bolt became the fourth player in the series at Charlotte to be ejected this afternoon. Only Monte Harrison had been ejected all season entering the six-game set.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.