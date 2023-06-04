Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting on Parkway Place

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a shooting that already occurred at approximately 1:15pm, in the area of 1249 Parkway Place.

When CPD officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster, and the female driver had a gunshot wound. She has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time.

It is believed that the individuals involved were familiar with one another and officers are actively seeking those involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or video surveillance footage is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.