Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting To Cut Spending

Washington, D.C. – Over the past two years, the federal government has squandered over $6 trillion on Biden’s radical left-wing agenda alone, causing our national debt to skyrocket to over $31 trillion and inflation to soar to record highs.

It is utterly irresponsible to burden our children’s and grandchildren’s futures with this massive debt. Congress should have to practice rational spending habits and balance a budget just like every family in America.

Since I was first elected to the House of Representatives, I have introduced 1%, 2%, and 5% across-the-board spending cuts, either as amendments or stand-alone bills.

This legislation directs any federal department to make 1%, 2%, and 5% cuts to any non-defense, non-homeland security, and non-veterans affairs budget sections, following guidance from the Congressional Committees related to Defense.

Weekly Rundown

Earlier this month, Veterans Affairs Secretary and former Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough told me in a committee meeting that he “forgot” about his role in the FBI investigation that targeted the Trump campaign, despite participating in a White House Situation Room meeting about it. If Secretary McDonough finds it acceptable to target political opposition, does he apply that same prejudiced standard to the care of our veterans? This week, I sent a follow-up letter pressing him on his involvement in the Russian collusion hoax.

Unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic was widespread and unacceptable, and taxpayers footed the bill. I introduced the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act which will empower state governments to find and prosecute those who committed fraud, recover the stolen funds, and help prevent unemployment insurance fraud on this scale from happening again.

Tennessee is home to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the world’s premier research institution comprised of over 5,800 scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff. Their projects keep the United States on the cutting edge. This week, I helped launch the bipartisan Senate National Labs Caucus to maintain and extend U.S. leadership in critical scientific sectors.

During this busy week in Washington D.C., I was glad to welcome Tennesseans to our nation’s capital including students from Northview Academy along with a family from Middle Tennessee. Also, our first class of summer interns continued their great work on behalf of the Volunteer State.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Artificial Intelligence can create “fake music” using “voice cloning” technology. This could destroy the livelihoods of artists and musicians. Read more here.

Biden’s goal throughout his presidency has been to make illegal immigration legal. Two days before Title 42 was lifted, Border Patrol saw a record 11,000 illegal immigrants cross the border in a single day. It’s time we secure the border and protect the American people. Americans should come first, not illegal immigrants. Read more here.