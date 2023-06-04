Tennessee Vols Football Times released for Virginia, Florida Games

Sandestin, FL – Game times and networks for Tennessee football’s contests against Virginia on September 2nd and Florida on September 16th has been unveiled as part of SEC Spring Meetings.

The Vols’ season-opener in Nashville against the Cavaliers will kick off at noon ET / 11:00am CT live on ABC from Nissan Stadium. UT opens a season in Nissan Stadium for the third time in what will be the first meeting between the Vols and Virginia since the 1991 Sugar Bowl.

Tennessee’s SEC opener on the road at Florida on September 16th is slated for a 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT start on ESPN.

The Vols’ home opener on September 9th versus Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be televised on SEC Network+. A game time will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2023 football campaign are sold out with 70,500 purchased.

Tickets for the September 2nd season opener in Nashville are on sale now through the Nashville Sports Council and Nissan Stadium via Ticketmaster.com.

Tennessee begins its 127th football season and is coming off an 11-2 campaign that culminated with a victory over ACC champion Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl.