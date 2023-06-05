BBB warns Recent Graduates of Job Scams

Nashville, TN – A well-crafted resume is needed to land the job of your dreams. Scammers are now finding different ways to trick job seekers out of money and their personal information. If you or someone you know is being asked to pay to reformat a resume for a company’s applicant tracking system (ATS), think twice.

Imagine you are contacted by a headhunting company that found your information on LinkedIn or a job search website. They claim you are an excellent candidate for the well-paying position they are looking to fill. But first, you must send them your resume and do a virtual interview. The request seems reasonable, so you email them your resume.

Shortly afterward, they contact you letting you know they received the resume, but it isn’t properly formatted for their ATS system. Now, the “recruiter” directs you to a website where you can get the resume reformatted. Upon visiting the website, you are told to submit personal information along with payment for the service. In the end, you will not receive the service you paid for, but the scammer will now have all your personal information.

According to Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY, “This scam is extremely convincing because many companies are now using software to automate resume reviews. This scam raises red flags because the applicant is asked to pay for a service. Always remember, no legitimate job will ever ask you to pay for a job.”

BBB encourages job seekers to research the job offer and guard their personal information to avoid being scammed. If you get a job or interview offer, especially one that sounds too good to be true, research it. Visit the company website or call them to see if a job posting or opening exists. If a third-party headhunter contact you, research that company or service. Look for any reports of suspicious activity or scams. If you can’t find a legitimate website or contact information, think twice before you message them back.

Additionally, don’t be quick to share your details. Scammers may insist they need payment information to fix your resume or bank details to set up a direct deposit before you’ve even been interviewed. These are common scam tactics that put you at risk for identity theft.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint or report a scam using BBB.org/Scamtracker.