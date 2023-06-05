Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 5th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 5th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Shayla is a female, adult Great Pryenees. She is very sweet, is current on all vaccinations, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. A farm or ranch with livestock to give her a job would be ideal!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Liberty is a young female Domestic medium hair cat. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come check her out! Liberty will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ahsoka is a female Domestic Shorthair kitten. This little gal is up to date on age-appropriate shots, litter trained, spayed, and good with children, dogs, and other cats. Ahsoka will make someone a wonderful snuggle buddy!

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lucy is an 8-week-old Torbi ( Tortoise & Tabby). Lucy is age-appropriate vetted, HW negative, litter trained, and will be spayed ( included in her adoption fees) and dewormed. She is an absolute sweetheart.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is looking for her forever family! She is a 2-year-old mix breed, fully vetted, spayed, kennel trained, and house trained! She has done well with children and other dogs. She knows some basic commands and is just such a sweet girl.

If you think Prairie will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and great with kids, cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, and rabbits. Copper is a high-energy boy who will require a home with an owner willing to be an alpha leader and set boundaries and structure for this guy. He needs to be challenged and needs plenty of exercise outlets. Agility, dock diving, fly ball, and jogging would be great outlets for him.

He loves to have a job, be it fetching or returning a frisbee. He does have a bit of stranger anxiety, but with slow introductions, he does fine. His optimum home will be active and enjoy taking him on adventures. Copper is good with dogs but his energy levels sometimes are a bit much for some, so a meet and greet is advised if there are other dogs in the home.

Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Penelope is a 7-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier. She is house-trained, fully vetted, microchipped, and spayed. She does have to have a special diet due to getting stones, but it is very manageable. She seems to do well with other dogs but is unsure about cats. Penelope is a lovebug and looking for her forever family. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! The Farm has a litter of 8 Lab mix pups! 3 girls and 5 boys! 10 weeks old, age-appropriate shots, and dewormed.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Lexi is a one-year-old female medium-hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed, and microchipped. Lexi is good about grooming herself but will need regular grooming due to her long hair. She is not a fan of being picked up but will immediately crawl into an available lap for love and attention. She will follow you around everywhere and is very velcro to her people. She does well with children, other cats, and even cat-friendly dogs.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jessie is a young, handsome Beagle/Harrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is good with children and other dogs. Jessie is a sweet boy who needs a special person or family who will help him become secure and confident. He is looking for his forever family who will include him in activities and love and protect him.

If you think Jessie will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Echo & Halo are 3 and half-month-old female Catahoula Leopard dogs. These sweethearts are special needs and need a family willing to work with their challenges. Both of these babies are blind but have the sweetest dispositions. Nothing stops them. They are fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. They do well with children, cats, and other dogs.

Blind dogs adapt very well to their surroundings once they are in their forever homes. Their other senses take over and they can navigate with the best of them! Ideally, it would be wonderful if a family will open their hearts so they can be adopted together since they are bonded and can help each other navigate and adapt.

Their adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about them you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/echo-halo or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org