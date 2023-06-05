Join the Roxy Regional Theatre for an Unforgettable Night of Music and Memories: Company Cabaret Presents The Roxy Songbook

Clarksville, TN – From our inaugural production of Mack and Mabel to this season’s closing productions of County Fair and A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS, countless musicals have graced the stage of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, since 1983.

Revisit your favorites during our Company Cabaret: The Roxy Songbook this coming Wednesday, June 7th at 7:00pm. This special evening of music and entertainment, presented on the mainstage by the cast of County Fair and other talented local performers, will feature songs that have been performed on the Roxy Regional Theatre stage throughout our 40-year history.

Don’t miss our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country as we showcase their vocal talents in one special evening!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Health and Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.