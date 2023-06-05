Montgomery County Animal Care and Control closes until Wednesday Morning due to Parvovirus

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is closed until Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 for disinfection and cleaning due to a puppy testing positive for Parvovirus this morning.

“We had puppy litters that entered the shelter late last week and another litter today. The litters were healthy and active at the time of intake. During morning cleaning, staff discovered one of those puppies displaying symptoms of the Parvovirus and immediately isolated the puppy. The puppy has since tested positive for Parvovirus,” said MCACC Director Dave Kaske.

Currently, no other puppies or dogs display symptoms of the virus. Out of caution, MCACC is closed today and tomorrow to effectively clean and disinfect all areas according to shelter protocols. They will monitor the health of the animals closely and limit the intake of puppies under six months old for the health and safety of their animal population.

“We always encourage pet owners to adequately vaccinate their animals. Vaccinating your pet helps keep it safe and protects it against many contagious viruses. Keeping your pet vaccinated also protects against viruses in a shelter or boarding environment and protects other animals from your pet possibly transmitting viruses to a healthy population,” stated Kaske.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and cooperation in allowing our staff to adequately mitigate this situation,” added Kaske.

To check for updates on MCACC, visit their Facebook page or call 931.648.5750.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia, and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control