TWRA reports Percy Priest Lake Boating Fatality

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to the 5th boating fatality of the year at Percy Priest Lake, Sunday, June 4th, 2023.

Boating law enforcement officers responded to a call around 4:00pm near Cook Recreation Area concerning Jorge Guevara Ventura, 32, of Davidson County, who went into the water and did not resurface.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two men, Daniel Garcia, and Jorge Ventura, were boating when their vessel broke down. Ventura entered the water in an attempt to pull the boat to shore using a rope. He began to struggle during this effort, and Garcia unsuccessfully attempted to save him.

Officers responding to the scene were given an approximate location to search and a marker was deployed.

The Metro Office of Emergency Management and Metro Fire responded to assist in the search, and divers made a recovery shortly after 7:00pm Sunday.

In Tennessee, there have been 12 boating-related fatalities in 2023, with 5 of those deaths occurring on Percy Priest Lake.