Austin Peay State University Opera Theatre Shatters Boundaries with Landmark French Opera Performance

Clarksville, TN – Students from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music recently performed the first opera sung in French in the history of the APSU Opera Theatre: “Cendrillon” by Pauline Viardot.

The three-act operetta is based on the story of Cinderella and originally premiered in Paris, France in April 1904. An estimated 435 audience members attended Austin Peay State University’s two-night production of the work, which was funded through the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

“When I decided to produce “Cendrillon” there was an option to perform it in English, but after working with our voice students, I knew they would rise to this challenge of singing the opera in French,” said Dr. Penelope Shumate, director of Austin Peay State University’s Opera Theatre and assistant professor of voice. “They did so with joy and hard work, and I am so proud of them all.”

Dr. Korre Foster, Austin Peay State University’s director of choral activities and professor of music, speaks French fluently and assisted Shumate in helping the principal singers with their French diction. Foster also prepared the APSU Choirs who performed in the opera’s chorus. Students from each of the department’s voice studios were represented in the production.

Dr. Gregory Wolynec, Austin Peay State University’s director of bands and orchestral studies, prepared and conducted the APSU Symphony Orchestra, which also performed in the production. Wolynec also served as a mentor to his graduate assistant student in conducting, Sandra Cepero Alvarez, who conducted one performance and helped to prepare the orchestra.

Each student’s efforts resonated with audience members and made “Cendrillon” one of the University’s most well-attended operas in recent years.

“I was impressed by the APSU Opera Theatre’s performance of ‘Cendrillon’ by Pauline Viardot this spring,” said Dr. Sharon Mabry, who taught in the music department from 1970-2022. “The principals had been beautifully prepared by Dr. Penelope Shumate, as well as the chorus by Dr. Korre Foster and orchestra by Dr. Gregory Wolynec. The singing, acting, stage movement and costuming were all of high quality and allowed the cast to present their roles with confidence and believability. It was a great pleasure to see and hear the students performing at such a high level.”

Mabry said that although APSU Opera Theatre has previously performed a French opera and scenes from French operas, they were always sung in English. However, Shumate was confident that the students were up to the task.

“French is one of the most challenging languages for young students to master, and often academic opera programs shy away from it due to the level of difficulty,” Shumate said. “[But] with APSU music students, there is no limit to what we can do when we work together. Since I began my service to APSU as the opera director, I have been so impressed with the determination, professionalism, work ethic, and drive of our students.”

For more information on Austin Peay State University’s opera program and other student ensembles, visit www.apsu.edu/music/ensembles/.