Community Spirit in Action: Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Organizes Good Neighbor Volunteer Days

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and National Association of REALTORS® are hosting Realtors® are Good Neighbors Days.

“Being involved in our local community is such an important part of our business. Our mission is to serve and improve the area that we call home. As REALTORS®, giving back is part of who we are and what we do,” says Kim Cargill, CAR’s 2023 Helping Hands Committee Chair.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS® host Good Neighbor Days June 3rd – 11th, 2023. CAR’s own members are participating in several events throughout Montgomery County by hosting a park clean-up at Dixon Park in Downtown Clarksville and volunteering at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

If you would like more information on becoming a REALTOR®, or REALTOR® are Good Neighbor Days, please contact Carmen Douglas, the Education and Fundraising Coordinator, by calling 931.552.3567, or emailing carmen@clarksvilleaor.com. You can also visit the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® website at https://clarksvilleaor.com/realtor-education.

About the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1300 active REALTOR® members and 90 Affiliate Partners that work together improving public awareness of the value of REALTORS® to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future development of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS® by focusing on Education, Engagement, and Advocacy.