Nashville Sounds lose opener to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-1, win game two 11-4

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (30-29) hit four homers in game two of a doubleheader for an 11-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-34) on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. Jacksonville took the first game of the day by a 4-1 final as the teams split the pair of contests.

Noah Campbell had his first breakout performance at the Triple-A level in game two with a couple of homers and a team-best six RBI. Following an RBI single in the third, Campbell launched a two-run blast in the fifth that gave Nashville an 8-0 advantage. Not to be limited to one homer, he crushed a ball almost over the right field bleachers in the sixth, a three-run shot to make it an 11-4 game.

The power surge was not limited to just Campbell. Up 2-0 in the second, Jesse Winker went deep for the first time at any level in 2023 with a solo shot to right in his first game on rehab assignment. The Sounds tallied a couple more scores before Michael Reed added a solo blast in the fourth, making it 6-0 Nashville.

Robert Gasser (4-1) had plenty of help to take his fourth win of the season, yet still worked the complete seven-inning game. The left-hander held Jacksonville scoreless through four before yielding four runs in the fifth. He struck out seven in the victory.

Campbell led the team with three hits, and six RBI in game two, becoming the first Sound to have more than four RBI in a game this season. Reed also added a multi-hit performance in game two, going 2-for-4 with two runs. Eddy Alvarez, Roman Quinn, and Monte Harrison drew multiple walks in the contest.

Though the Sounds were crushing the ball throughout game two, game one was a different tale. Cam Devanney’s seventh-inning solo shot was Nashville’s lone run in the 4-1 loss. Quinn also reached base twice in the early game with a single, walk, and two stolen bases.

Caleb Boushley (3-3) took the loss in game one despite giving up just one earned run (2 R). He scattered six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings on the mound. Ryan Middendorf gave up a homer in the sixth during his inning of work in relief.

The seven-game series continues tomorrow, with left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-0, 2.86) set to start for the Nashville Sounds. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s starter will be left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (1-1, 3.60). First pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark is set for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Noah Campbell (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI) became the first Sound with six RBI in a game since Mario Feliciano tallied seven on September 4th, 2022 vs. Memphis. Campbell’s six RBI are also a single-game career high.

Robert Gasser’s seven-inning complete game is his first professional complete game. He has lasted seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.

Cam Devanney extended his on-base streak to 13 games with his solo homer in game one and a single in game two. Over the span, which dates back to May 17th, Devanney is batting .313 (15-for-48) with nine runs, seven doubles, six RBI, and an .867 OPS.

Rehabbing Brewer outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a homer, walk, and strikeout in his first game on assignment with the Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.