Annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony to be Held in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895 will join forces to host the much-anticipated Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023.

The event will take place at VFW Post 4895, located at 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville, starting at 10:00am. All members of the public are cordially invited to attend.

The primary purpose of the ceremony is to respectfully and appropriately retire American flags that are worn, damaged, or no longer serviceable. In accordance with proper protocols, these flags will be solemnly disposed of through dignified burning.

Individuals who possess damaged U.S. flags can conveniently drop them off at two locations. From Monday to Friday, between 8:00am and 4:30pm, flags may be submitted to the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville. Alternatively, they can also be dropped off at VFW Post 4895 during their business hours leading up to the ceremony.

For further details or inquiries, please contact the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or send an email to srhopwood@mcgtn.net

This Flag Day Retirement Ceremony stands as a significant opportunity for community members to pay their respects to the American flag and witness its dignified retirement. It is an event that upholds the principles of honor and reverence, ensuring that the symbol of our nation is treated with the utmost respect.