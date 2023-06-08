APSU Men’s Tennis receives ITA Community Service Award, Women’s Tennis gets honorable mention

Tempe, AZ – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team as the recipient of the 2023 ITA Community Service Award for the Ohio Valley Region, with the APSU women’s tennis team earning honorable mention.

The ITA’s Community Service Award honors teams that give back to their campus and community throughout the academic year.

This past year, the Governors’ community included volunteering at the Cumberland Presbyterian Shoe Drive, handing out candy at Austin Peay’s Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating, volunteering at United State Tennis Association Tournaments, volunteering at various APSU sporting events, partaking in the Maynard Family Operation Honor 2022 Food Giveaway and much more.

After earning back-to-back honorable mentions for the ITA Community Service Award in 2020 and 2021, the men now have received the award for the second-straight year, while the women’s honorable mention is their second in program history.

By winning the ITA Ohio Valley Region Community Service Award, the men are eligible for the National Community Service Award which is announced June 13th.